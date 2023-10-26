Police looking for driver involved in fatal crash near Serendah

: The police are looking for a driver to faciliate investigations into a fatal crash at Kilometre 38, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Serendah Golf Resort that killed three people yesterday.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said in a statement today that the driver of a Proton Wira was trying to overtake a vehicle in front of them, causing an oncoming Perodua Axia to hit its right side as it tried to avoid it at around 10.55 am.

The Perodua Axia then went into a spin before a Toyota Avanza hit it from behind, he said, urging those with information about the crash to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department had earlier informed that the three killed in the crash were Rosihat Lemon, 68; Chan Kwai Hoong, 62, and Soo Yoke Siew, 53. headtopics.com

Rosihat’s son, Ahmad Hesyamy Rosihat, 41, told Bernama at the fKuala Kubu Bharu Hospital’s forensics unit near here that his father was on the way back to Batang Kali from the Serendah health clinic after accompaying his mother for a medical check up, adding that his mother, Azizah Alikin, 66, was critically injured in the crash and was being treated in Selayang Hospital. - Bernama

