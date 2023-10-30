Police liable for death of detainee in lockup, court rules

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Lee Swee Seng ruled that businessman S Thanabalan’s widow, V Santhi, and father, P Vathian, had sufficiently discharged their burden of proof on the totality of evidence.“We find that the High Court was wrong in its failure to consider the findings of fact by the coroner’s court,” said Lee.

Lee said an award of aggravated damages was justified on the facts of the case as Thanabalan had been denied timely access to medical attention. Lee who sat with Justices Supang Lian and Azhahari Kamal Ramli, said the award of aggravated damages also included compensation for pain and suffering.Santhi, 43, and Vathian, 74, were also awarded RM50,000 in costs for the proceedings in the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Thanabalan was only taken to the hospital after he fainted in the lockup at 8.30pm in April 2019, but was pronounced dead upon arrival,” the judge said, adding that the facts showed a two-and-a-half-hour delay on the part of the police. headtopics.com

“The detainee had been under the control of the police. Therefore, the defendants must exercise their discretion accordingly,” he said. He said a post-mortem report certified Thanabalan’s cause of death as leptospirosis, which is normally associated with the consumption of food and water infected with the leptospira bacteria found in rat urine.

The judge also said the cells in the lockup were not functioning properly as the detainees had no access to clean water. The judge noted that an inquest held in 2020, which found that the cause of infection was a result of consuming contaminated water, was not challenged by the defendants. headtopics.com

Santhi filed the action in 2021 on behalf of herself, their two children and her husband’s estate. Vathian is the co-administrator of the estate.Thanabalan was pronounced dead at the hospital, two weeks after he was arrested and held in remand for alleged involvement in a secret society.

