Police liable for death of detainee in lockup, court rules

Lawyer M Visvanathan explaining to V Santhi and P Vathian the outcome of the case, with lawyers R Karnan (right) and V Sanjay Visvanathan (left) looking on.

“We find that the High Court was wrong in its failure to consider the findings of fact by the coroner’s court,” said Lee. The award was also made due to the deplorable conditions of the lockup which saw Thanabalan detained in a cramped cell with no access to clean water.

Lee, who read the court’s broad grounds of judgment, said the defendants were negligent for failing to send Thanabalan to the hospital as soon as possible. “The detainee had been under the control of the police. Therefore, the defendants must exercise their discretion accordingly,” he said. headtopics.com

Lee said there was evidence that the deceased’s cell was infected by the bacteria during his arrest and detention.

