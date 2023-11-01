Police in Germany’s Cologne shoot knife-wielding teen in street

According to German news agency (dpa), a police statement said that several people telephoned the emergency number to report that the young man was chasing people down the street while wielding a knife.

The teenager was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after 8 pm. Officials say he is receiving intensive medical treatment but suffered non-life threatening injuries. A procedural investigation into the use of police firearms was launched, according to a statement released early Wednesday by the public prosecutor’s office and police.How many shots were fired and where the young man was hit remained unclear at first. Police had a doctor take blood samples from the teenager, as there were indications of alcohol or drug use.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Parisian police shoot, critically wound hijab-wearing woman over threatsFrance is on high alert after the Oct 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Uni, foundation ink MOU to offer RM7mil worth of scholarships to police personnel, family membersKUALA LUMPUR: A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat after Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim accused a Pakatan Harapan MP of supporting Israel.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Police: Rise in number of students detained for criminal offences alarmingIPOH: Perak police have detained 183 students for various criminal offences from January to October this year said Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Alarming increase in number of students held for criminal activitiesPerak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri says most of the students were detained for violence.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Three suspects remanded in connection with troubled MYAirline low cost carrier released on police bailKUALA LUMPUR: Three suspects detained in connection with investigations into money laundering activities involving a low cost airline were released on...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Police quiz social media content provider ‘Ratu Naga’ over alleged defamation of Wan AzizahKuala Lumpur: Social media content provider Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah or also known as “Ratu Naga” arrived at Bukit Aman to give her statement regarding an Instagram and TikTok post that was deemed to have defamed the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕