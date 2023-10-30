Police: Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems

Police in Maine said yesterday that the man who gunned down 18 people at a bar and a bowling alley and later committed suicide, suffered serious mental health issues, but was able to buy weapons legally because he had never been forcibly committed to treatment.

Investigators are still struggling to determine Card’s motive for carrying out Wednesday’s massacre in the town of Lewiston.Investigators found a “paper-style” note that Card had left to a loved one which contained a password to his phone and bank account information, Sauschuck said, adding that the note had the tone of a suicide letter.

Sauschuck acknowledged the help Card’s family had provided to the investigation, saying his relatives were among the first people to call the police and identify the suspect. “This family has been incredibly cooperative with us,” he said. headtopics.com

Upon learning that Card was dead, Sheri Withers, 44, owner of a Lewiston art gallery, said she felt “a balance of relief and remembering how to breathe, but also just being sad because, you know, it was a human life.”

A local resident named Danica, who was buying coffee at a drive-through, said she was happy Card was dead, but at the same time wished he had first been brought to justice. In a statement issued shortly after Card’s body was discovered Friday night, President Joe Biden vowed to renew efforts to curb gun violence in the United States. headtopics.com

Biden said the shooting brought “a tragic two days — not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country.” This was one of the deadliest shootings in the United States since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people.

