Police Corporal Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Robbery Charges

A police corporal has pleaded not guilty to four charges of raping and robbing a private college student on 9 January. Muhammad Fazrul Razzi Yunus, 31, has been charged with multiple offences. These include raping, performing unnatural sexual intercourse without consent, using an object during sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor, a 17-year-old Uzbekistan female teenager in a patrol car on the side of Persiaran Saujana Ampang at 10.30 pm.

He is charged with each offence under Sections 376(1), 377, 377CA, and 14(a) of the Penal Code. Bail Decision and Conditions During the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nor Azizah Mohamad proposed that the accused be granted bail of RM20,000 for each charge. The DPP also proposed that the accused be subjected to additional conditions, including not disturbing the witnesses, surrendering their passport to the court, and reporting to the nearest police station once a mont





