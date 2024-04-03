Police believe only one individual involved in petrol bomb incident

Police believe that only one individual was involved in the incident of throwing a petrol bomb or Molotov cocktail at the KK Mart Sungai Isap branch here, causing a small fire last Saturday. District Police Chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the information was obtained based on the examination of several closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings around the incident location.

"Therefore, efforts to track down the suspect are being actively carried out, and we will also review other CCTV footage that can assist in the investigation," he said when met by reporters during the Crime Prevention Campaign at the Aidilfitri Bazaar in Dataran Sekilau last night. Wan Mohd Zahari said that members of the public who have information related to the case are requested to come forward to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police believe one person involved in molotov cocktail attack on KK Mart outletThe police believe that only one individual was involved in the molotov cocktail attack on the KK Mart outlet in Sungai Isap. Efforts to track down the suspect are underway.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Molotov cocktail thrown at KK Super Mart sparks probeThis infectious disease is not only still around in Malaysia, but also affecting more people.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

After molotov bid at KK Mart, Selangor PAS chief says Malaysia’s harmony must be priorityPETALING JAYA, March 26 — Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri today urged for calm in the country, after a firebombing attempt at a KK Mart outlet in Perak became the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Bidor KK Mart targeted with dud Molotov cocktail despite PM's call against vigilantismKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A KK Mart branch in Bidor, Perak was reportedly targeted by a failed Molotov cocktail early morning today. According to the news report by China Press,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Lone suspect behind second KK Mart molotov incident, CCTV revealsKUANTAN: The recent molotov cocktail attack at the KK Mart convenience store at Sungai Isap, Kuantan on March 30 is believed to have been carried out ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Authorities to Investigate Molotov Cocktail Attack on KK Super Mart in PahangThe people of Pahang have been urged to remain calm and leave it to the authorities to take action on the recent Molotov cocktail attack involving the KK Super Mart. The Chief Minister of Pahang, Wan Rosdy, said he is well informed of the incident at the KK Super Mart branch in Sungai Isap, in Kuantan on Saturday (March 30). He stated that he leaves it entirely to the police to investigate and take appropriate action on the incident. He also urged the people in the state to remain calm and place their confidence in the authorities. Wan Rosdy cautioned people not to take actions beyond the limits of the law, especially in regard to the socks issues. Another KK Super Mart outlet was reported to be attacked with a petrol bomb on Saturday (March 30).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »