Police Arrest Five Suspects for Stealing Telekom Malaysia Cables

Police have arrested three men and two women suspected of stealing Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables worth RM8,500 in Sungai Rambai, Jasin. The suspects, aged between 19 and 37, were apprehended in the Jasin, Muar, and Tangkak areas. One of them tested positive for methamphetamine. The arrest was made following a police report filed by a TM technician after receiving information from the Fiber Alarm System about cable damage in Sungai Rambai.

Approximately 250 meters of cable were found to be cut at the scene. Two vehicles, eight telecommunication cables, and several cutting tools were seized

