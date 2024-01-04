Pokémon Concierge: A Delightful Stop-Motion Series

Pokémon Concierge is a delightful stop-motion series that brings a fresh take on the world of Pokémon. Despite Netflix's recent controversies, this show stands out with its entertaining and whimsical storytelling. The four-episode series follows Haru, a workaholic facing various challenges in her life. Despite recent disappointments, this series reminds viewers why they love Pokémon.





