Poco Teases Launch of Poco C65 Smartphone

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco has teased its latest device, the Poco C65, which is set to launch on November 5th. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and features a 50MP main camera. Poco has also announced the pricing of the device. Additionally, there will be an early bird sale with a RM50 discount from November 6th to November 15th. The 6GB RAM version will be available on Lazada, while the higher specced version will be on Shopee.

The Poco C65 is speculated to be a rebadge of the Redmi 13C, featuring a 6.74-inch FHD+ LCD display and a 5,000mAh battery

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LOWYATNET: POCO C65 To Launch On 5 November; Looking Quite Similar To The C55The POCO C65 will be launching on 5 November, as announced by the brand itself on X, formerly Twitter. Though it looks quite similar to the C55.

Source: LowyatNET | Read more »

TECHNAVEMY: POCO C65 revealed with Helio G85, 50MP cam & more, starting price may start from RM500Yesterday, POCO released a new teaser about the POCO C65. What's even more surprising was that the official pricing was also released for a start

Source: technavemy | Read more »

GIZMOCHINA: Upcoming Smartphones: iQOO 12, Poco C65, and MoreLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

MALAYMAIL: Poco C65 teased, upcoming entry level smartphone with 50MP camera for less than RM500KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Poco, the brand you probably know for its bang-for-buck smartphones, has teased its latest device, the Poco C65. Set to launch on November 5, it will go on...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

SOYA_CINCAU: Poco C65 teased, upcoming entry level smartphone with 50MP camera for less than RM500Poco has an upcoming entry level smartphone, the Poco C65. Available from 6 November onwards, it features a 50MP camera and a very budget friendly price tag.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more »

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Philippine embassy consular mission here November 6Kota Kinabalu: Another consular mission by the Philippine embassy staff in Kuala Lumpur will be held here next week.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »