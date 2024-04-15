Pochettino Unhappy with Chelsea Players' Penalty Dispute

Chelsea 's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Chelsea 's English midfielder Cole Palmer as he is substituted during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London April 15, 2024. — AFP picLONDON, April 16 — Mauricio Pochettino said yesterday he will not accept seeing his players squabble over penalty duties after his biggest win as Chelsea boss was marred by teammates fighting to take a spot-kick.

However, a night to savour for Pochettino was soured by Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson having to be forcibly removed by captain Conor Gallagher to allow Palmer to continue his perfect record from the spot this season with the score at 4-0. “If we want to be a big team fighting for big things we have to think more of the collective... I won’t accept that this happens again.”

