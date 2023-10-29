PN’s Ratu Naga summoned by cops over alleged Wan Azizah post

Former Wanita PKR leader Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah said the police contacted her in connection with a social media post.

PETALING JAYA: Police have summoned Perikatan Nasional’s Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, also known as Ratu Naga, to provide a statement at Bukit Aman tomorrow morning. In a statement, Syarul Ema said that she was contacted by Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit to give her statement at 10am regarding an Instagram post she allegedly uploaded which showed Bandar Tun Razak MP and wife to the prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, First Lady of the US Jill Biden and Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara at an event in New York.

She said that a report was filed by PKR members against her. “I will come (to Bukit Aman) with my lawyer, Zaid Malek,” said the former Wanita PKR leader. Syarul Ema’s statement comes six days after the Bandar Tun Razak PKR division filed a police report against three social media users for allegedly defaming Wan Azizah by implying she supported Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine. headtopics.com

The posts in question contained edited images and videos from the Instagram account of Netanyahu from when Wan Azizah attended the 78th UN General Assembly on Sept 21, an event attended by scores of world leaders and their partners.

