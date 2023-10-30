PMs Anwar, Lee say Johor-Singapore special economic zone joint development to kick off with feasibility study

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting in Singapore October 30, 2023. — Picture courtesy of Afiq Hambali/Prime Minister’s Office of MalaysiaJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Malaysia and Singapore said today they have agreed to jointly develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and will undertake a feasibility study on its ecosystem enhancement between both countries.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that both Malaysia and Singapore will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the important and promising project by early next year after the feasibility study is done.

“Firstly, improving the flow of goods between the two sides because the SEZ may mean special tax arrangements and bonded warehouses, therefore easier border flows. “Secondly, better and easier arrangements on the flow of people who have to work on both sides of the Causeway," said Lee at a joint press conference with Anwar that was broadcast live from the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore.He also said that the SEZ will enhance the ecosystem of the Iskandar Malaysia economic development region as well as Singapore. headtopics.com

