PM Wants Palestine Solidarity Week Controlled After M'sian Schoolkids Carrying Replica Guns Go Viral

With the ongoing bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, our country’s Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that schools nationwide will hold a Palestine Solidarity Week from 29 October to 3 November 2023.

The programme is meant to iterate the government’s stance of standing together to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people amid the escalating conflict. However, the decision to hold the solidarity week at schools and involving underage school children has been criticised by some parties which found it inappropriate.

Criticism further escalated after a series of images and videos went viral online, depicting a Palestine Solidarity programme at a local school in which teachers and schoolchildren were brandishing replica weapons such as guns and assault rifles. headtopics.com

Some of the images and videos were shared by activist and lawyer Siti Kasim on X, in which she also called out the government for holding such a programme in schools.“This is one of the reasons we objected to this idea by this Madani government to hold a so-called Solidarity with Palestine in schools.” This is one of the reason we objected to this idea by this Madani government to hold so called Solidarity with Palestine in schools.

@anwaribrahim @FadhlinaSiddiq Are you happy now? Children and teachers bearing arms? What kind of sick minds do you all have eh? #Palestine #IsrealPalestineWar pic.twitter.com/LPfHOjH6lUThe Prime Minister has since responded to the viral postings and said that the government needs to control the Palestine Solidarity Week programmes in schools so that such an incident doesn’t happen when it starts this Sunday.“We have to control this. We discussed this in the Cabinet meeting. headtopics.com

