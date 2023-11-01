PM: The Netherlands respects Malaysia’s stance on Palestinian issue

“Firstly, he (Rutte) agreed that there should be an immediate ceasefire to stop the attacks. He told me to give him time to contact the Israeli leader, and also through Qatar, so that there could be negotiations to stop the attacks.

“Secondly, he agreed that there should be additional measures that he could take up with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. So, I am at least satisfied that he (Rutte) understands our stance (on the Palestine issue),” he told reporters after the meeting.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7. At the Malaysia Stands with Palestine rally on Oct 24, Anwar said as a sovereign nation, Malaysia will remain independent and continue to defend the country’s freedom as well as advocate the freedom of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Anwar also praised Rutte for taking a soft approach in listening and sharing his views on the Palestinian issue, in addition to giving assurance that Malaysia’s views would be brought to the attention of other country leaders in Europe.

“He also admits that the sentiment of the Dutch people has changed. They used to support the Israeli attacks and the European stance, but now the majority of them no longer agree with the continued attacks,” he said.

Hence, the Prime Minister said that Israeli aggressive attacks on innocent Palestinians including children and women, as well as on hospitals and schools in Gaza, must stop.-Bernama

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: The Netherlands respects Malaysia's stance on Palestinian issue, says PM AnwarULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: PM Anwar: The Netherlands respects Malaysia’s stance on Palestinian issuePUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 — The Netherlands respects Malaysia’s stance on the Palestinian issue and agrees that there should be an immediate ceasefire to stop the Israeli attacks in...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Don’t use Palestinian-Israeli issue to create disharmony among MalaysiansKUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the public not to politicise the Palestinian-Israeli conflict or allow it to be use...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Turkiye, Malaysia cooperate closely on Palestinian issueKUALA LUMPUR: Turkiye maintains close cooperation with Malaysia on the Palestinian issue, including the coordination of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Turk...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Palestinian Christians are victims of the conflict too, Anwar points outKUALA LUMPUR: The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Cuepacs: Don’t politicise solidarity shown by civil servants on Palestinian causeMELAKA, Oct 31 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) has urged parties not to condemn or politicise the solidarity shown by civil...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕