PM: Malaysia to monitor developments in Palestine together with OIC, Arab League

: Malaysia will continue to collaborate with the Arab League and the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to monitor developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“However, the priority is mostly humanitarian (efforts) and stopping the attacks. That's the priority of Islamic countries,” he told newsmen after his lunch at Ramli Corner Selera Kampong here today. Malaysia also stands firm on its position that the rights of the Palestinian people must be restored, even though the UNSC failed to reach a decision on stopping the war, Anwar said.

“We continue to maintain relationships and take action together (with the OIC and the Arab League), but when it comes to humanitarian assistance, food, medicine, we expedite that. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt has assured that when humanitarian aid arrives from the (Malaysian) government, he will expedite its landing in Rafah,” he said. headtopics.com

During the vote, the resolution was only accepted by four member states: Russia (proposer), China, Gabon and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Commenting on the ‘Minggu Solidariti Palestin’ (Palestine Solidarity Week) in schools and allegations that children were carrying toy guns during the programme, Anwar said that such matters need to be controlled.

Read more:

theSundaily »

UNSC gagal, Malaysia kekal bersama OIC dan Liga ArabIa susulan perkembangan terbaharu yang dicapai pada persidangan tergempar Majlis Keselamatan Pertubuhan Bangsa-Bangsa Bersatu (UNSC) semalam. Read more ⮕

Malaysia bersama OIC dan Liga Arab terus pantau perkembangan semasa PalestinDENGKIL: Malaysia akan terus bekerjasama dengan Liga Arab dan negara anggota Pertubuhan Kerjasama Islam (OIC) untuk memantau perkembangan semasa konfl... Read more ⮕

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t Read more ⮕

Palestine-Israel conflict: Malaysia supports call for UN General Assembly’s 10th Emergency Special Session on Thursday, says Foreign MinistryPUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — Malaysia supports the call by the Arab Group and the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the resumption of the United Nations General Assembly... Read more ⮕

Rombak OIC kerana gagal bela nasib penduduk GazaRombak OIC kerana gagal bela nasib penduduk Gaza Read more ⮕