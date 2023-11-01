PM: Malaysia to get Dutch expert help in flood mitigation

“I explained the need to improve the requirements of rivers, including in Johor, Selangor and Pahang, to tackle the flooding we face every year. Anwar said he had asked Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir to follow up on the cooperation, including expediting the arrival process of the Dutch expert team.

“Although in Malaysian waters, they are Dutch ships. We can step up cooperation in this area based on stipulated conditions as was done before,” he added. “He agreed that the Netherlands is one of the countries having specific policies on semiconductors. We (Malaysia) have policies promoting private-sector participation.

