PM: MAF asset development, RKAT project catalyst for strengthening national defence ecosystem

: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that the development of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) assets, as well as the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) project, would serve as a catalyst for strengthening the national defence ecosystem.

He said this is also in line with the government's goal of ensuring the welfare of military personnel in accordance with the Malaysia MADANI concept, which will benefit not only the military personnel and their families but also the communities around military camps.

The development of MAF assets will involve the relocation of the Royal Military Police Corps Training Centre (Pulapot) and the headquarters of the Army Red Warrior Acrobatic Team (ARW) to a new, modern, and comfortable complex in the Si Rusa district of Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. headtopics.com

“The new complex, along with the diversity of facilities to be made available, will certainly help defence forces personnel, including military veterans and civilian employees at the Ministry of Defence, to own comfortable homes in Kuala Lumpur at prices below the market rate,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Anwar witnessed the signing ceremony of the Relocation and Redevelopment Agreement for Pulapot, ARW, and the 12th Company of the Royal Military Police Corps, along with the “one military personnel, one house” (SASaR) housing project at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya. headtopics.com

The agreement was inked by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), Syarikat Tanah dan Harta Sdn Bhd, Federal Land Commissioner, dan Platinum Victory Development Sdn Bhd. Also present at the signing ceremony were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

