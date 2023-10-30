PM: Congestion at Causeway has eased, thanks to Malaysia-Singapore joint efforts

: The congestion at the Causeway connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore has eased following the collective effort made by relevant Malaysian ministries, Royal Malaysian Customs and their Singapore counterparts.thanked the ministries as well as Customs at the Malaysian side for facilitating the arrangements to reduce congestion, which he described as a huge problem for workers from Malaysia who have to wake up at 4am to cross the busiest international land border crossing in the world.

“I said we can facilitate the sale (of WCP) so that Singapore can have the facility so Singapore can make the flow more easily for Malaysian workers to Singapore, and Singaporeans come into Johor particularly during weekends,” he said.

“We have also started to redevelop WCP to increase its capacity and meet the expected long-term growth in cross-border commuters.According to a joint statement issued after the Retreat, the Immigration and Transportation Links Work Groups have worked closely to strengthen infrastructure and cross-border connectivity between Singapore and Johor. headtopics.com

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) projected that the traffic volume at WCP will have increased by close to 40 per cent by 2050. This means a daily average of about 400,000 travellers as compared to pre-pandemic levels of about 300,000 travellers in 2019.

The RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru, Malaysia and Woodlands North in Singapore with a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, which will help alleviate congestion along the Causeway and further strengthen connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore. headtopics.com

