Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim witnesses the signing agreement between the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), Syarikat Tanah dan Harta Sdn Bhd, Federal Land Commissioner, and Platinum Victory Development Sdn Bhd at Perdana Putra, October 27, 2023. Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The relocation is part of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) asset redevelopment plan, which also includes the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT), and other facilities currently located in Genting Klang, Kuala Lumpur.

The new complex in Port Dickson will also house the headquarters office, Wisma Perwira, Wisma Bintara, a multipurpose hall, training facility, accommodation facility, field, shooting range, and other facilities that will benefit Pulapot and ARW. headtopics.com

The signing of the agreement for the relocation and redevelopment of Pulapot, ARW headquarters and the 12th Company of the Royal Military Police Corps, as well as for the implementation of the “one military personnel, one house” (SASaR) housing project, took place at Perdana Putra here today and was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Under the agreement, the construction of SASaR houses at the Wardieburn Camp in Kuala Lumpur will offer 974 units of homes, while the project in Genting Klang will offer 6,400 units of homes. The SASaR project is an initiative by Mindef to provide an opportunity for its personnel, including military veterans and civilian employees, to own comfortable homes in Kuala Lumpur at affordable prices. — Bernama headtopics.com

