PM Anwar: Understanding of knowledge core of developing Malaysia Madani

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy PM Anwar witnesses signing agreement for relocation to Port Dickson and redevelopment of Royal Military Police Corps training centre, Army Red Warrior acrobatic team

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the ‘Majlis Ilmu Madani’ at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, October 27, 2023. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — An understanding of knowledge must be the core of developing Malaysia Madani and upholding the principles of Islam, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said. headtopics.com

The religious sermon tonight was delivered by the Mudir (administrator) of the Mujamma’ Ibnu Sunni Lit Talaqqi Organisation in Pendang, Kedah, Abdullah Abdul Rahman, who is also known as Tuan Guru Abdul Rahim.Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Anwar also said that the official residence of the prime minister, Seri Perdana, frequently hosts periodic knowledge sessions to ensure that the cultural tradition of knowledge is embraced.Anwar also said that the Education Ministry (MOE) and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department will work together to ensure that an understanding of Imam Nawawi’s 40 Hadiths can be shared among school students. headtopics.com

“MOE and its minister (Fadhlina Sidek) and the religious affairs minister (Mohd Na’im) will work together to ensure that all Muslim children read, in addition to the established curriculum, the 40 Hadiths by Imam Nawawi,” he said. — Bernama

Read more:

malaymail »

Understanding of knowledge core of developing Malaysia MadaniPUTRAJAYA: An understanding of knowledge must be the core of developing Malaysia Madani and upholding the principles of Islam, Prime Minister Datuk Se... Read more ⮕

NGO mahu Anwar berjuang tanpa gentar untuk PalestinMajlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia menyokong ketegasan Anwar Ibrahim dalam memperjuangkan kebebasan Palestin. Read more ⮕

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t Read more ⮕

Cultivating multicultural understandingIN recent months, there has been a constant reference to the “Three Rs” of race, religion and royalty in Malaysia, highlighting the increasingly polar... Read more ⮕

Kerajaan komited jaga kebajikan warga tenteraKerajaan komited menjaga kebajikan warga tentera dengan bertunjangkan konsep Malaysia Madani yang dilihat bukan sahaja bakal memberi faedah Read more ⮕