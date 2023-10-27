PM Anwar: Understanding of knowledge core of developing Malaysia Madani

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the ‘Majlis Ilmu Madani’ at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, October 27, 2023. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — An understanding of knowledge must be the core of developing Malaysia Madani and upholding the principles of Islam, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said. headtopics.com
The religious sermon tonight was delivered by the Mudir (administrator) of the Mujamma’ Ibnu Sunni Lit Talaqqi Organisation in Pendang, Kedah, Abdullah Abdul Rahman, who is also known as Tuan Guru Abdul Rahim.Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.
Anwar also said that the official residence of the prime minister, Seri Perdana, frequently hosts periodic knowledge sessions to ensure that the cultural tradition of knowledge is embraced.Anwar also said that the Education Ministry (MOE) and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department will work together to ensure that an understanding of Imam Nawawi’s 40 Hadiths can be shared among school students. headtopics.com
“MOE and its minister (Fadhlina Sidek) and the religious affairs minister (Mohd Na’im) will work together to ensure that all Muslim children read, in addition to the established curriculum, the 40 Hadiths by Imam Nawawi,” he said. — Bernama