PM Anwar: Malaysia, Singapore should work together to enhance Johor’s water capacity

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (sixth from left) and his Singapore counterpart Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (sixth from right) during a meeting in Singapore October 30, 2023. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there is a need for Malaysia and Singapore to jointly participate on enhancing the capacity of Johor River, which also supplies the republic’s water needs.

Anwar assured his Singapore counterpart Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that Malaysia will honour its long-standing commitment to settle any water supply issues between the two countries. “To that end, we (Malaysia and Singapore) will have to also work jointly to ensure that Johor will be able to enhance the capacity of the Johor River.“Instead of focussing solely on the price mechanism, we should also look at the possibility of Singapore participating in a joint effort on studies that can be conducted immediately on the Johor river,” said Anwar at a joint press conference with Lee that was broadcasted live from the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore today.

Zambry: PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, starting... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat star... Read more ⮕

Malaysia must honour its commitment to supply water to Singapore, says AnwarPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also says there is a need for Malaysia and Singapore to work together on enhancing the capacity of the Johor River. Read more ⮕

PM Anwar: Malaysia, Singapore both want ceasefire and humanitarian aid amid renewed Palestine-Israel conflictJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that despite the diplomatic differences, both Malaysia and Singapore shared a common position on an... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar: Malaysia, Singapore both call for ceasefire and humanitarian aid amid renewed Palestine-Israel conflictJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that despite the diplomatic differences, both Malaysia and Singapore share a common position on an... Read more ⮕

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕