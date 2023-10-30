PM Anwar: Malaysia, Singapore both call for ceasefire and humanitarian aid amid renewed Palestine-Israel conflict

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is greeted by his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong upon his arrival in Singapore October 30, 2023. — Picture courtesy of Afiq Hambali/Prime Minister’s Office of MalaysiaJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that despite the diplomatic differences, both Malaysia and Singapore share a common position on an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance on the current Israel-Palestine conflict.

This common position by Malaysia and Singapore is in supporting the United Nations (UN) resolution for a ceasefire that is very critical for now. “This also includes humanitarian assistance and that position is jointly endorsed by both countries, as well as a majority countries in the world,” he said during a live broadcast of a joint press conference during the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat in Singapore.

