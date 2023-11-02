PLKN For 16-35 Year Olds Stirs Up Questions And Hilarious Comments From The Public

While the Defence Ministry pointed out many things about the PLKN phases of training and how it would not affect the Form 5 students who will be sitting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), what caught the attention of many was the age of the people that will be involved in PLKN.
This statement stirred up the social media and many people have commented on it. Many saw this to be hilarious as there will be adults aged 25 and above placed together with teenagers aged 16 in a camp.
I don't think people with comitments will be involved. There are those of 20-30 that doesn't work. But then 28-35 age group doesn't feel right either due to multiple of factors. — Sauq (@adibsyqi) November 2, 2023 However, while many are questioning the criteria mentioned by the Defence Ministry recently, it has actually always been stated in the National Service Training Act (NSA) 2003, that the age group of PLKN participants are between age 16 to 35.
