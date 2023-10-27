Please don’t radicalise our young: PBS

She said expressing solidarity with oppressed peoples is an important and noble objective, but such a programme should be evaluated whether it is suitable for children.

Yiew said rather than promoting a specific political agenda, educational institutions should aim to foster critical thinking, open-mindedness and tolerance.

"The Government, specifically MoE should carefully consider the potential consequences before proceeding," she said, adding many parents have expressed concern and don't want their children to be involved.

“Such programmes divert valuable classroom time and resources away from essential subjects, potentially affecting the educational development of students,” she said.“Educational institutions should be places of unity and tolerance. Introducing contentious topics can disrupt the harmony that schools aim to maintain as we live in a multiracial society with diverse religious beliefs. headtopics.com

“Instead of focusing on heavy issues, the Ministry should look at issues affecting the children such as bullying which is becoming more rampat. Yiew believes there should be a balance between raising awareness about global issues and ensuring it does not lead to radicalisation or intolerance.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

