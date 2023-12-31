Plaza Premium Lounges Partners with The Art People Gallery to Combine Airport Lounge with Gallery Space

Plaza Premium Lounges has partnered with The Art People Gallery, combining airport lounge with gallery space for artworks. PICTURE this: All your accommodation has been booked, an itinerary covering all points of interest has been planned to the exact minute, and transportation around the foreign city or town has been sorted.Yet, the journey does not begin only upon reaching your final stop, but the moment you step into KL International Airport (KLIA).

Here, every store, food and beverage outlet and amenity has been meticulously curated to provide passengers with an experience that enhances their overall travel adventure – starting with diverse dining and retail delights.KLIA’s culinary offerings mirror the diversity of its travellers. From local Malaysian delicacies to international flavours, there’s bound to be something for every palette, craving and dietary preferences, including vegetarian and vega





Tesla's Cybertruck Released with Higher Price TagThe highly anticipated Cybertruck from Tesla has finally been released, but it comes with a higher price tag than initially announced. The three variants of the electric pick-up truck are now priced at USD60,990, USD79,990, and USD99,990. Despite the higher price, the Cybertruck is still within the range of other premium electric pick-up trucks in the US market.

Proton's Electric Vehicle 'Seal' to be Showcased Ahead of Market DebutThe Seal, an electric vehicle (EV) from Malaysian automaker Proton, is set to be showcased at an event this weekend. The car is expected to make its market debut in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2024. With a sleek four-door coupe design, the Seal will compete with premium EVs like the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. It is built on Proton's e-platform 3.0 and features an 800V electrical architecture platform. Three variants are expected for Malaysia, starting with the Dynamic Standard Range rear-wheel drive.

The Best Gadgets of 2023: Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones, and Gaming DevicesFrom earbuds to laptops and even the relatively new gaming handheld segment, we’ve got plenty of different gadgets all around us. As such, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best laptops (both premium and more value-focused ones), smartwatches, headphones and even gaming devices 2023 has had to offer. If you're looking for the best laptop, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a top contender with its powerful features and sleek design.

Meraque Group partners with Malaysian government to empower youth in robotics and drone trainingMeraque Group signs MoU with Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia to provide education and skills training in robotics and drone solutions. The partnership aims to develop youth skills in drone training workshops and utilize facilities across all branches of Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia Negara. Meraque Academy focuses on exposure to UAV/drone industries and community engagement.

Honda Malaysia Unveils All-New CR-V with Increased Space and Hybrid VariantHonda Malaysia has launched the all-new CR-V, a sixth-generation family SUV with increased space, practicality, and a new hybrid variant. The SUV will be available in four petrol variants and a range-topping hybrid variant. Prices start from RM 139,912 for the base variant.

