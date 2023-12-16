PlayStation 5: Resting on Its Laurels or Paving the Way for the Future?

A slick new VR headset, a “slim” console refresh, tons of flashy new accessories, and multiple exclusives, including the fastest selling PlayStation game ever, Spider-Man 2. The PlayStation 5 made big moves in 2023. So why does it feel like the console spent most of it resting on its laurels while flailing for a new direction? It’s a strange time for PlayStation.

Sony boasted to investors a target of 25 million consoles sold this fiscal year, while at the same time remaining almost completely silent about the upcoming prestige blockbusters the company’s known for. The PS5 now truly feels positioned to be the best platform Sony’s ever had, but it’s unclear what exactly comes next. A massive pivot to live-service games? A more powerful PS5 Pro? Uncharted 5? Two things make a console great: its current games and its future ones. With the benefit of PS4 backwards compatibility, ongoing software updates, and a steady slate of new hits, the PS5 is, by all accounts, a stellar gaming platfor





