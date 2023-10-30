Playing the gendang pampat to help promote Sarawak's traditional music

Cikgu Jackery (left) and the youngest member in the group, playing gendang pampat at the BNF in Kuala Lumpur recently. — GISELE SOO/The Star

The gendang pampat is made of wood and animal skin, and is a nearly-forgotten traditional drum instrument of Sarawak’s Iban people. Because of this, he felt the need to remind people of the gendang pampat, especially the younger generation. So he formed Kemada, a musical group in Sarawak in 2016.

Other events they participated in were the 2019 World Rainforest Music Festival in Kuching, and a festival in Kalimantan, Indonesia. Jackery shares that Kemada was the first Iban group to showcase the gendang pampat on stage, adding that no one has actually done that although the gendang is still sometimes played by smaller communities in the state. headtopics.com

The instrument started to gain popularity when a video of Kemada playing it was uploaded to social media platforms some years ago.People have become more appreciative and are keen to pick up the percussion instrument.

Children are leaning towards the traditional drum, too. The youngest member in Kemada, for instance, is only 11 years old. “It took him six months to learn the drumming techniques, but he’s shown remarkable dedication for his age,” Jackery says. He believes the most effective way to cultivate that love is to begin at a young age. headtopics.com

