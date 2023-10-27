Play MR D.I.Y.’s ‘Bounce & Bingo’ Tournament To Win RM25,000!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.MR D.I.Y. Group Berhad , is launching its first-ever game tournament – ‘Bounce & Bingo’ today, and everyone is invited.

The ‘Bounce & Bingo’ Game Tournament aims to encourage Malaysian families to team up and experience the joy and excitement of playing a simple and easy game whilst standing a chance to win lucrative prizes.

@mrdiy.malaysia ATTENTION: MR DIY is assembling the public to PLAY….. 😱😱😱 MR DIY Bounce & Bingo Tournament for FREE and you can stand a chance to win up to RM25,000 CASH and PRIZES!!! 💵💵💵 ​ ​ 🥳 Join this FREE nationwide tournament open to all Malaysians in all states (13 states + 3 federal territories). headtopics.com

To play the game, all customers have to do is to go to MR D.I.Y. PLUS stores near them and follow these simple steps:Step 3: Aim for a Bingo. The timing will be recorded once a bingo is formed. Divided into two stages, Stage One of the tournament; the ‘State Championship’ is to search for 16 teams to represent each state (13 states and three federal territories).

This game, which is open to all, calls for participants to compete within two days from 3 to 4 November 2023 at MR D.I.Y. PLUS stores in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu and 4 to 5 November 2023 at MR D.I.Y. PLUS stores in other states. headtopics.com

In Stage Two; the Final Stage, will witness 16 winning teams from each state compete at the ‘Grand Final’ in MR D.I.Y. PLUS, Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur to become the champion of the MR D.I.Y.’s ‘Bounce & Bingo’ Game Tournament.

Speaking at the launch of the game tournament, MR D.I.Y. Group’s Head of Marketing, Alex Goh said, “As a homegrown retailer, we are constantly looking for ways to deliver value and promise of ‘Always Low Prices’ and make every single trip to MR D.I.Y. stores more exciting for our customers. One of the ways we are doing that is by organising thrilling and enjoyable activities, such as games or contests, that everyone can join. headtopics.com

