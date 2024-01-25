Play Classic Halo Map 'Assault on the Control Room' in Halo Infinite

One of Halo Infinite’s last major updates allowed users to spawn AI from the single-player campaign in multiplayer matches. Combined with the depth of Halo’s map creator, Forge, it was only a matter of time until folks harnessed this to start recreating signature moments from Halo’s many games over the years. And now, you can play one of the best levels from the first game, Assault on the Control Room.

Created by HMKiller05, Nikos, and xXBarthXx, Assault on the Control Room is a faithful recreation of this classic Halo map that offers a tour through the series’ staple features: crawls through tight corridors, vast open areas, and vehicular combat. Read More: All The Major Changes Coming To Halo Infinite This Year Buy Halo Infinite: Amazon | Best Buy | Target Playing user-made maps and modes in Infinite can be a little tricky, so this guide will walk you through the whole process. How to download Assault on the Control Room and its required game mode In Halo Infinite’s main menu, navigate to the “Community Tab” and select “Browse Al





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.