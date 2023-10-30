Platform to connect Sabah, Asean via music and culture

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the 9th cultural, artistic and musical event, held in conjunction with the Rhythms of Kinabalu (ROK) 2023, brought together 10 countries from the region. Since 2012, the yearly festival has played a key role in fuelling and promoting the arts of music and culture, as well as the traditional arts of diverse ethnicities in Sabah.

“Among other things, the purpose of organising this event is to promote and elevate the uniqueness of the local arts and culture, thus dignifying and preserving Sabah’s cultural and ethnic heritage,” he added.

In addition to being the best platform for local artists to showcase the best local or ethnic songs, the programme also brings the community closer together through art and cultural activities, he said. headtopics.com

He also emphasised that the State Government always fully supports the efforts of Asean member countries in the effort to dignify art, culture and music festivals as an identity and encourage culture to respect history, culture, art, customs and values and support Asean cultural diversity. Hajiji said this when officiating at the ROK 2023 Programme and The Echoes of Asean Bronze at Lintasan Deasoka.

Hajiji said the effort involved is also an interesting testimony about how cultural exchange between Asean countries can have a positive impact on the local community in mobilising support for culture and creative industries as well as the potential to boost productivity, consumption and employment. headtopics.com

For the record, Sabah has over 30 ethnic groups with 217 sub-ethnic groups. The State has been dubbed the world’s top diving destination several times with over 400 islands to explore.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Inaugural Sabah RTM Esports TournamentKota Kinabalu: The inaugural Sabah RTM Esports Tournament attracted 12 teams of 60 mobile game players. Read more ⮕

Four-fold jump in Brunei trade: PhoongKota Kinabalu: Trade between Sabah and Brunei flourished four-fold in 2022 compared to 2017, said Sabah’s Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (Mide), Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe. Read more ⮕

Former winners among nominees at Sabah Sports AwardsKota Kinabalu: Former top winners are among the nominees in this year’s Sabah State Sports Awards to be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre tomorrow evening (Tuesday). Read more ⮕

Pusat pengajian Islam tempatkan anak-anak yatim, miskin di ASEAN dibinaPusat pengajian Islam tempatkan anak-anak yatim, miskin di ASEAN dibina Read more ⮕

Sabah PH to Ministry: Review directiveKota Kinabalu: Pakatan Harapan Sabah (PH Sabah) called on the State Education Department to review the implementation of the Solidarity Campaign for the Palestinians in accordance with the conditions set by the Malaysian Ministry of Education (MOE). Read more ⮕

Sabah, Sarawak need more seats due to size, says GRS manJoniston Bangkuai says increased representation will lighten the load on elected representatives. Read more ⮕