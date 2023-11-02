Planning to buy a PS5? You can get the new console during the 11.11 Festival for as low as RM1949

For your information, the 11.11 Festival will start from 3 November to 16 November 2023. During this period, you can get the new PS5 with RM550 discount at selected retailers. The standard PS5 unit should cost you around RM1949.

But it does not end there, you can also get other AAA games such as Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, Final Fantasy XVI, Assassin's Creed Mirage, EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Interestingly, the promotion also includes special prices for limited edition PS5 variants, bundles and even the new Dual Sense Joystick.Interested? You might want to get them while stock lasts. For more information about the promotion, you can click here. Happy shopping.

What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

