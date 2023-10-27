Pizza Hut, GIGI Coffee, The Chicken Rice Shop, Marrybrown & MORE: This Week’s Yummiest Nosh Promos!

Whether you’re in the mood for burgers and hotdogs, or ice cream and yoghurt – this week’s Nosh listicle spotlights the best snack and dessert promotions across the Klang Valley over the next seven days.
Explore the vibrant and joyous celebration of Deepavali with TCRS, and let the ‘Delightful Koli’ menu be your gateway to a season of joy, gratitude, and unforgettable dining experiences.Pizza Hut Malaysia is gearing up for an extraordinary year-end, as it proudly presents its latest innovation, CHEEEEEEEZZA - the ultimate cheese lover's pizza.
Inspired by the universally beloved pizza flavour named Cheesy 7, and adored by Pizza Hut enthusiasts around the world, CHEEEEEEEZZA has been meticulously crafted exclusively for the Malaysian palate. This pizza perfectly encapsulates Malaysians' unwavering passion for cheese, featuring a medley of 7 popular Cheesy styles sourced from around the world. headtopics.com
The Samyang Buldak Double Down amps up the heat with a one-of-a-kind Samyang-coated noodles and Buldak hot sauce creating an innovative experience consisting of various flavours and textures all in one bite. For those craving an extra layer of richness, the Samyang Buldak Cheezilla is the perfect combination of cheese and spice featuring a crispy Zinger fillet drenched in Buldak hot sauce and a Mozzarella Cheese Patty.
The Lemonade flavour features a zesty and refreshing kick that quenches thirst and awakens senses. The Mango flavour, meanwhile, presents a creamy tropical delight that transports you to a paradise of relaxation. The Mixed Berry flavour is a delightful fusion that provides a burst of tangy flavour to give you that edge to take on your day. headtopics.com
M'sian Pharmacy Store Chain Apologises For Offensive Promo Video Depicting Racist StereotypesMalaysian pharmacy store chain BIG Pharmacy has issued an apology today after receiving backlash for an offensive promo video starring a local influencer. Read more ⮕