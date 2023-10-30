Pirate attacks off Sabah’s east coast ‘almost non-existent’ now, says Tok Mat

He told the Dewan Rakyat that the improved security was a result of better border monitoring, from Simpang Mengayau to Semporna, with a three-month service rotation by members of the security forces.Mohamad, who is also known as Tok Mat, said that the ministry is in the midst of acquiring 16 to 20 high-speed patrol boats to rival those used by pirates and smugglers.

Andi asked Mohamad to clarify the current situation in the waters off the east coast of Sabah, which covers 1,733km and includes 361 islands, as well as the measures taken to protect the area against pirate incursions.Mohamad, who is Rembau MP, said Sabah’s territorial waters and border, especially in the Sulu Sea, are jointly monitored by Malaysian and Philippine security forces.

"Kidnapping or extortion activities have greatly decreased. When I was on Pulau Berhala (Sandakan), the residents were happy that they could now go out to sea without the fear of having to face any potential threat."In the past, they used to be kidnapped and had to pay a ransom. Their fishing equipment was also confiscated (by the pirates).

Mohamad said the ministry is also in the process of acquiring six long-range radars with an allocation of RM57 million. These six radars will replace five radars on the east coast of Sabah that have been damaged and can no longer be repaired.

He added that the ministry is also acquiring a long-range radar to be placed on Pulau Layang-Layang with a detection capacity extending beyond 10,000km.

Ancaman lanun di pantai timur Sabah ‘hampir tiada’, kata Tok MatMenteri Pertahanan Mohamad Hasan berkata rakyat di kawasan itu kini gembira boleh keluar ke laut tanpa ada ancaman. Read more ⮕

