Pirate attacks off Sabah’s east coast ‘almost non-existent’ now, says Tok Mat

Mohamad Hasan said Sabah’s territorial waters and border, especially in the Sulu Sea, are jointly monitored by Malaysian and Philippine security forces.
He told the Dewan Rakyat that the improved security was a result of better border monitoring, from Simpang Mengayau to Semporna, with a three-month service rotation by members of the security forces. Andi asked Mohamad to clarify the current situation in the waters off the east coast of Sabah, which covers 1,733km and includes 361 islands, as well as the measures taken to protect the area against pirate incursions.
“Kidnapping or extortion activities have greatly decreased. When I was on Pulau Berhala (Sandakan), the residents were happy that they could now go out to sea without the fear of having to face any potential threat. headtopics.com
Mohamad said the ministry is also in the process of acquiring six long-range radars with an allocation of RM57 million.
Malaysia Headlines
BNM: Almost Half of M'sians Can't Even Save RM1k, Many Go Into Debt During EmergenciesBank Negara Malaysia (BNM) recently revealed some rather damning statistics regarding financial literacy in our country, whereby a considerable number of Read more ⮕