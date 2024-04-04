Philips Unveils New TAB4228 Soundbar with 160W Output

The company has unveiled the new Philips TAB4228 Soundbar, which has an impressive 160W output. The new audio appliance seeks to upgrade your movie nights, so here are all the details like its specs and pricing.

Philips TAB4228 Soundbar Audio Home Theatre Immersive Audio Connectivity Options

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toshiba TS205 TV Mate Soundbar Available In Malaysia For RM399Toshiba has announced the TS205 TV Mate Soundbar for the Malaysian market, and it will be available for a modest RM399.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9900 725W soundbar with a UHF karaoke microphone launched in IndiaLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Philips releases new budget TWS earbuds in India with 24hr battery for just Rs 1799 ($22)Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Philips looks to AI as it seeks to turn the page on defective respiratorsPARIS: Medical device manufacturer Philips is betting on innovation as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the healthcare industry, its chief exec...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: Dual 13' OLED display laptop now gets Intel Core Ultra 7 processorsThe Lenovo Yoga Book 9i with dual 13' OLED displays now gets new Intel Core Ultra processors, with up to 24 hours of battery life and a Bowers & Wilkins hinge 'soundbar'.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Nothing hints at a new audio product coming soonIf you're a fan of Nothing's unique aesthetics, you'd be pleased to know the company could be planning for a launch soon. Yesterday, Nothing posted a

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »