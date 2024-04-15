Philippine President Marcos Jr. says trilateral agreement with US and Japan is not directed at anyone

MANILA: Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday the trilateral agreement signed between his country and the US and Japan was not directed at anyone, but merely a strengthening of relations between the three.

Marcos met with US president Joe Biden and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida in the nations’ first trilateral summit in Washington last week.A death of a Filipino soldier in the South China Sea could be grounds to invoke a mutual defence treaty with the US, Marcos told foreign correspondents in Manila.

He also said the Philippines had no plans to open and establish more bases that can be accessed by the US.

