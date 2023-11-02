Philippine police hunt for six kidnapped Chinese nationals

MANILA: Philippine authorities were trying to track the whereabouts of six Chinese nationals who were abducted in the capital region this week, police said today. Police anti-kidnapping chief Cosme Abrenica said authorities were investigating the abduction of nine people on Monday in an upscale neighbourhood in southern Metro Manila.

Six of the victims were Chinese, who remain missing, and three were Filipino who were released shortly after they were abducted. “We have no information if it’s kidnap-for-ransom, kidnapping or what the motive is. We haven’t established it yet,” Abrenica said.

Abrenica did not disclose the identities of the victims or give any details on their status in the Philippines. Philip Aguilar, the police chief of Calauan town where the Filipino victims were recovered, said one of the survivors told them the kidnappers had barged into their home before dawn on Monday.While police said the motive for this week’s kidnapping was not known, China has in the past complained to the Philippines about its citizens being lured to work in online gaming firms and then being cheated, extorted and exposed to “modern slavery”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Philippine police hunt for six kidnapped Chinese nationalsMANILA, Nov 2 — Philippine authorities were trying to track the whereabouts of six Chinese nationals who were abducted in the capital region this week, police said on...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Kenyan telecom firms partner with Chinese firm to launch smartphone assembly plantNAIROBI: Kenyan President William Ruto on Monday launched a smartphone assembly plant that is a joint venture between Kenyan telecom companies -- Safa...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Philippines says its vessel did not illegally enter any space under Chinese sovereigntyMANILA, Oct 31 — The Philippines National Security Adviser today said Manila’s vessel did not illegally enter any space under Chinese sovereignty and called on China to stop...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: OmniVision’s OV50H sensor gains favor among Chinese smartphone makers, challenging SonyOmniVision's OV50H sensor gains favor among Chinese smartphone makers, challenging Sony with advanced features and domestic support.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Taiwan detects 43 Chinese warplanes around islandThirty-seven of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: FT: US House panel seeks ban on federal purchases of Chinese dronesWASHINGTON, Nov 1 — The US House of Representatives’ China committee will introduce a bill to ban the US government from buying Chinese drones, the Financial Times reported...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕