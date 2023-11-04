Petronas Twin Towers management apologizes for alleged unfair treatment

The management of the Petronas Twin Towers has apologized following allegations by a man that he was treated unfairly by its staff when visiting the iconic building last Friday. The man claimed that the staff of the tower showed favoritism by giving special treatment and prioritizing a 'mat salih' couple to go up the KLCC Skybridge, even though he had already obtained a slot and waited earlier. The tower management said in a statement that they are conducting an investigation into the incident.

'The management of the Petronas Twin Towers tour operations would like to apologize for the incident that occurred. We take this matter seriously and are conducting an investigation promptly. We will ensure that this does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,' the statement said. Prior to this, a post on Facebook by a man named Shamsuddin Nawi went viral, alleging discriminatory practices by the tower's staff. In his post, he said he lined up at 11:30 am and managed to purchase a ticket for the 4 pm slot to go up the tower. He then said that he came back at 2 pm and waited in the waiting area until 3:45 pm to line up for ticket scanning

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAULTAN: Petronas previews new Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex motorcycle lubricantDeveloped from its experience at the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport, MotoGP, Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia (PLMM) held a media preview of the new Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex motorcycle lubricant.

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: PACE 2023: Enjoy savings on lubes, buy merchandise from Petronas booth, refreshments from Cafe MesraThe paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is taking place right now at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor, and will be over this weekend of November 4 and 5. Here at …

Source: paultan | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Petronas discovers oil in Suriname Block 52Kuala Lumpur: Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) subsidiary, Petronas Suriname E&P BV, has made an oil discovery at the Roystonea-1 exploration well in Suriname’s Block 52.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Kenanga upgrades Petronas Chemicals to 'market perform', raises TP to RM7.20KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Kenanga Research has upgraded Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PChem) to “Market perform” from “Underperform”, and raised its target price (TP) by...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLİNE: PETRONAS finds oil in Suriname's offshore Block 52BINTULU: 'This child is a blessing from God, take very good care of her,' said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to Roland Jimbai, whose child, Missclyen Roland, was recently adopted by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Petronas temukan minyak di Blok 52 luar pesisir SurinameBlok 52 yang merangkumi kawasan berkeluasan 4,749km persegi itu terletak di utara pantai Paramaribo, ibu kota Suriname, menurut Petronas.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »