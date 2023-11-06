Petronas Signs Naming Rights Deal with Sepang International Circuit

The national oil and gas company, Petronas, has signed a three-year naming rights deal with Malaysia's top track, now called the Petronas Sepang International Circuit. The CEO of SIC believes this partnership will bring more impact to the racing landscape and attract more brands. The partnership represents a commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional experiences to fans and visitors, further elevating Malaysia as a sports and entertainment destination.

Petronas sees this partnership as an opportunity to host more world-class events and showcase their capabilities on a global stage

