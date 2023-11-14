PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2024 Tickets on Sale Now

Badminton enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the return of the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2024. Following the success of the previous tournament, fans are excited to witness their favourite badminton stars in action again, primarily as they compete for crucial qualifying points for the Paris Olympics. The PETRONAS Malaysia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, will attract top players from around the globe to showcase their skills on Malaysian soil.

Alongside these international aces, local heroes will fiercely compete for honours and vital points, making this tournament an absolute must-watch. In exciting news for fans, tickets for the PETRONAS Malaysia Open, scheduled for 9-14 January 2024 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, will go on sale starting Wednesday (15 November) at 11 am. The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has announced an “Early Bird” campaign, offering discounts to fans who secure their tickets before 15 Decembe

