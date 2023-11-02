Petronas Education Sponsorship Opens Tertiary Education Doors For 116 Sabahans

What happened next was surreal. “Upon finding out that I was one of the successful applicants, I was so excited and started shouting with joy, shocking my grandma who was driving. And she was very happy when I told her about the sponsorship offer,” said Chris.
Sharing his studying techniques, Chris said that he prefers to jot down notes rather than read textbooks.When he learns about a subject and there is too much information, he explained that he would summarise the topic by writing notes. This makes it easier for him to revise for his exams as he no longer has to refer to his textbook. Listening to sentimental or instrumental songs also helps him focus while studying.
“Some of us are given the opportunity to study abroad under this sponsorship programme. This experience will definitely help broaden our knowledge and perspectives, the chance to encounter new experiences and learn more about the cultures of other countries,” he said.
“I feel very happy because being a PETRONAS scholar had always been my dream. I can’t believe that I am here today, receiving this scholarship with my other friends,” she said. “My biggest inspiration is my mother because she always encouraged me to study well to achieve great results. She also told me to actively engage in extra co-curricular activities because that was one of the requirements for the sponsorship,” she said.
Nurul is active in public speaking and has participated in various fora. She represented Sabah in the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka’s (DBP) Youth Forum Competition 2022 and won the Best Panel Award.
Malaysia Headlines
