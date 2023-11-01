Petronas director Nazir to helm MHB

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MHB) has appointed Nazir Nor, a director at a Petronas subsidiary, as managing director effective Dec 1, 2023. In a statement today, MHB said he will succeed the current managing director and CEO Pandai Othman, who will step down on Nov 30.

Nazir, who has extensive experience in the energy and gas sector, is currently a director of Petronas Energy and Gas Trading Sdn Bhd and CEFS Response Sdn Bhd. He previously served in key roles at Petronas including as the country head and CEO of Petronas E&P Argentina.

He also held the position of director of gas infrastructure at Petronas Canada Energy Ltd and managed the East Malaysian operations for Petronas Gas Bhd. At the close of trade, MHB’s share price was unchanged at 51 sen, valuing the group at RM816 million.

