Petronas anugerahkan kontrak PSC LLA Kluster Abu kepada Ping Petroleum

2023 WSBK: Petronas sponsors MIE Racing, Hafizh Syahrin in WSBK 1000, Adam Norrodin in WSSP 600Petronas Malaysia will sponsor MIE Racing for the 2023 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in the Superbike and Supersport (WSSP) classes. Malaysian riders with MIE racing this season are Hafizh Syahrin and Adam Norrodin, partnered by … Read more ⮕

Windfall for oil and gas players if Middle East conflict escalatesA widening conflict in the region will benefit Petronas, O&G services providers, and boost government revenue. Read more ⮕

Kenyataan Abu Bakar boleh jejas hubungan BersatuKenyataan dikeluarkan Pengerusi Perlis Abu Bakar Hamzah berhubung perpecahan yang berlaku di dalam Pas adalah bersifat peribadi. Read more ⮕

Polis panggil ‘Ratu Naga’ berkait fitnah terhadap isteri PMSyarul Ema Rena Abu Samah berkata beliau diminta hadir ke Bukit Aman pagi esok. Read more ⮕

Competitive, versatile grads source of pride for UTP - VC Prof Mohamed IbrahimSERI ISKANDAR: While Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has achieved numerous accolades that reflect the university’s pride, true success for a unive... Read more ⮕

Kejayaan universiti tidak hanya diukur pada ranking atau penarafanSERI ISKANDAR: Walaupun Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) telah mencapai pelbagai bentuk kejayaan dan kecemerlangan yang melambangkan kebanggaan uni... Read more ⮕