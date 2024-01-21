Persona 3 Reload: Hanging Out with Akihiko and Junpei in the Female Protagonist Route

There’s been a lot of deserved criticism thrown Persona 3 Reload’s way for not implementing Persona 3 Portable’s female protagonist route into its ground-up remake. However, we’re not talking enough about one of the few parts of the female protagonist route that did make its way into the modern revitalization of Atlus’ classic RPG: We finally get to hang out with the best boys Akihiko Sanada and Junpei Iori in a way we couldn’t as a male player character until now.

The first (and only) time I played Persona 3, I played the male protagonist’s route on Persona 3 Portable. So when I was given an hour of free rein to play the remake in January, I found myself falling into the same habits I did when I played the original. I go to school, I stop by the stores at Paulownia Mall to stock up on supplies, then I gather my party and journey up the endless floors of Tartarus, fighting demonic shadows alongside my friend





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Game Releases and Upcoming LaunchesThe article discusses the shift in the release schedule of new games, with publishers realizing that people buy games all year round. It mentions the upcoming launches of Persona 3 and FF7 remakes, a new Tekken game, and the ninth mainline installment of Sega's Like A Dragon series: Infinite Wealth.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Family of Female Student Claims Delay in Sexual Harassment Case at Boarding SchoolThe family of a female student has become a victim of sexual harassment at a boarding school in Sabak Bernam, as they claim that the suspect has not been charged yet.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

New Game Releases and Upcoming LaunchesThe article discusses the shift in the release schedule of new games, with publishers realizing that people buy games all year round. It mentions the upcoming launches of Persona 3 and FF7 remakes, a new Tekken game, and the ninth mainline installment of Sega's Like A Dragon series: Infinite Wealth.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Persona 5 Tactica: Exploring Villainy in a Strategy RPG Spin-offPersona 5 Tactica is a strategy RPG spin-off that delves into the theme of villainy and offers a fresh take on the turn-based mechanics of the series. Set in the later part of Persona 5's story, the game takes players into dungeons inspired by conflicts with specific individuals.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »