. But there’s an issue with that. To be at the top, you first need to dislodge the incumbent – there really is no other way.

The incumbent in question is of course Perodua, which has of late seen year after year of record sales. Last year, the market leaderbefore the pandemic struck. Last year’s record marked a return to business as usual after the world and the economy took a pause.

Perodua’s sales target for this year would be another personal best, and it’s well on track to surpass the mark, which is 314,000 units. Yes, the amount of cars Proton wants to sell in 2030, achieved in 2023 (if the Hong Leong Investment Bank research report is accurate). headtopics.com

At the sidelines of the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad revealed that Q3 2023 sales is 22% higher year-on-year (bear in mind that) at 88,537 units ‘as production factors go on overdrive’. For the first nine months of the year, P2 registered 233,227 units, which is 18.8% higher y-o-y.

It’s a unique scenario, but P2 generally sells whatever it can produce, which means that sales is limited by how many cars the two plants in Sg Choh can roll out. It’s no surprise then that the company attributes the Q3 sales jump to improvements in production operational efficiency – 91,528 cars were produced in Q3, 17.8% higher y-o-y. Year-to-date production is up 15.7% y-o-y to 245,341 units. headtopics.com

If P2 maintains this pace, it will surpass the 314k target with room to spare, but instead, the company is gearing up for a sprint to the finish. “The third quarter of 2023 is our starting point in terms of increasing monthly production above 30,000 units per month as supplies of raw materials and parts can now catch up with demand. This increase in production shows the potential of the Malaysian automotive ecosystem as they further improve their economies of scale without sacrificing quality and cost efficiency,” Zainal said. Of P2’s models, the Bezza and Alza have waitlists.

