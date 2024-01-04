Perodua Fulfills 52% of Bookings for Perodua Aruz SUV

The national carmaker Perodua has announced that it has fulfilled 52% of the 25,000 bookings it has received for the Perodua Aruz SUV. The company has increased its daily deliveries from 100 units to 110 units and is working with suppliers to further reduce the gap between orders and deliveries. The Perodua Aruz has experienced high demand and is one of the best-selling SUVs in Malaysia.

The company apologizes to customers who did not receive their cars in time for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations and assures them that it is working to maximize production and deliveries





