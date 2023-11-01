Perlis top cop: Police seize 70kg ganja in Padang Besar

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim (3rd, right) with the seized drugs in Kangar, November 1, 2023. — Bernama picKANGAR, Nov 1 — Police seized 70 kilogrammes of ganja worth RM217,000 while the General Operations Force (PGA) was carrying out duties under Op Taring along the country’s border in Padang Besar on October 26.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the drugs were seized by the PGA’s Battalion 3 that was patrolling in a rubber plantation near a village along the border in Padang Besar at 12.15pm.

“The PGA Battalion 3 team was patrolling the area when they saw a suspect riding a motorcycle into the state and upon realising the presence of the police team, abandoned his motorcycle and fled the area. Upon reaching the abandoned motorcycle, police found a black plastic pack.

“Inside the black plastic bag were two separate sacks. One of the sack contained 32 slabs of ganja and in another was 38 slabs of ganja weighing 32kg and 38kg respectively,” he told reporters at the Perlis police Headquarters, here today.Muhammad said police also found a pistol (Baretta) and 50 bullets (9mm), believed to have been smuggled into the country.

Following the seizure and further investigations, police managed to arrest four suspects, aged between 30 and 40, at separate locations around Padang Besar. “Investigations revealed that the first suspect did not have any criminal records three others had previous criminal records for drugs and criminal activities. Urine tests found the second and third suspects positive for methamphetamine,” he said.He added that the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 (increased penalties) and Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Polis rampas pistol, ganja RM217,000 di Padang BesarRampasan dadah itu dibuat PGA Batalion 3 yang melakukan rondaan di kawasan kebun getah pada 26 Okt.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Subsidi tamat: Harga ayam turun di PerlisSubsidi tamat: Harga ayam turun di Perlis

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Uni, foundation ink MOU to offer RM7mil worth of scholarships to police personnel, family membersKUALA LUMPUR: A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat after Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim accused a Pakatan Harapan MP of supporting Israel.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Police quiz social media content provider ‘Ratu Naga’ over alleged defamation of Wan AzizahKuala Lumpur: Social media content provider Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah or also known as “Ratu Naga” arrived at Bukit Aman to give her statement regarding an Instagram and TikTok post that was deemed to have defamed the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: PN’s Ratu Naga refuses to cooperate with police, says IGPInspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says the social media content provider refused to answer 33 questions posed to her.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Illinois man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of Muslim boyPolice say Joseph Czuba targeted the boy and his mother for their religion.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕