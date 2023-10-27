Perlis PAS’s internal rift will be resolved within a week, says spiritual leader

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said disagreements are a part of the administrative process that all parties go through.

PETALING JAYA: The internal rift in Perlis PAS will be sorted out within a week, says PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin.“There may be (disagreements), but I want to stress that if some things do not seem to be going so smoothly, they are under control. We can control them,” he told FMT.

“Insya-Allah, within a week … if the matters decided during the muktamar recently are carried out, I am confident things will return to normal.” Hashim was commenting on Perlis Bersatu chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah’s statement that the internal rift in Perlis PAS was making its Perikatan Nasional partners uncomfortable. headtopics.com

Bakar said the “turbulence” in Perlis PAS revolved around religious issues, party workflow and the state administration. His statement followed PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s reminder last week for party members not to “sink the boat” and topple the governments the party leads.

“Let not any of the members sink the boat. We must defend the (states) the party leads. Don’t expose our weaknesses to our enemies,” Hadi had said. PAS took over the Perlis government following the 15th general election that overturned Barisan Nasional’s rule there. The other PN-led states are Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Pergolakan PAS Perlis selesai dalam seminggu, kata mursyidul amHashim Jasin berkata pergolakan didakwa berlaku dalam PAS Perlis masih terkawal. Read more ⮕

Raja Muda Perlis santuni penduduk Chroy Metrey, Phnom PenhTuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail berkenan beramah mesra dengan penduduk Kampung Chroy Metrey di Wilayah Kandal, baru-baru ini. Read more ⮕

PN tak selesa lihat PAS Perlis ‘bergolak’, kata timbalan pengerusiKetua Bersatu Perlis Abu Bakar Hamzah mendakwa ‘pergolakan’ itu melibatkan isu kefahaman agama, susun atur gerak kerja dan pentadbiran negeri. Read more ⮕

PN tak selesa lihat PAS Perlis ‘bergolak’, kata timbalan pengerusiFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

2023's Best Horror Remake Just Landed On Xbox Game PassGame Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers can ring in Halloween with the Dead Space remake Read more ⮕

15YO Girl Rescued By Fisherman After Jumping Off Penang BridgeThe girl from Perlis asked the e-hailing driver to stop the car as she was feeling nauseous before jumping off the Penang bridge. Read more ⮕