Perlis PAS’s internal rift will be resolved within a week, says spiritual leader

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said disagreements are a part of the administrative process that all parties go through.
PETALING JAYA: The internal rift in Perlis PAS will be sorted out within a week, says PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin.“There may be (disagreements), but I want to stress that if some things do not seem to be going so smoothly, they are under control. We can control them,” he told FMT.
“Insya-Allah, within a week … if the matters decided during the muktamar recently are carried out, I am confident things will return to normal.” Hashim was commenting on Perlis Bersatu chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah’s statement that the internal rift in Perlis PAS was making its Perikatan Nasional partners uncomfortable. headtopics.com
Bakar said the “turbulence” in Perlis PAS revolved around religious issues, party workflow and the state administration. His statement followed PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s reminder last week for party members not to “sink the boat” and topple the governments the party leads.
“Let not any of the members sink the boat. We must defend the (states) the party leads. Don’t expose our weaknesses to our enemies,” Hadi had said. PAS took over the Perlis government following the 15th general election that overturned Barisan Nasional’s rule there. The other PN-led states are Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. headtopics.com