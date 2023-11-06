Perikatan National MPs stage walkout in solidarity with ejected opposition colleagues

Fifteen MPs from Perikatan National staged a brief walkout from the Dewan Rakyat today in solidarity with two opposition colleagues who were ejected from the house earlier. Arau MP Shahidan Kassim said they walked out in solidarity with Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary and Paris Buntar MP Misbahul Munir Masduki. Marzuk was ejected after he refused to retract his claim that a Facebook posting by minister Nga Kor Ming reeked of Islamophobia.

Misbahul Munir Masduki was ejected earlier along with Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan of Pakatan Harapan after they got into a heated argument over an alleged ban on “takbir”‘ chants in school. Shahidan said the two MPs were merely backing the prime minister’s stance on Palestine and claimed to be “loyal supporters of PMX”. He then claimed that there were those in government who were doing “all kinds of things” despite Anwar’s call for them to back Palestine and “be anti-Israel”. “The prime minister should check his faction, whether they support or don’t support (Palestine), we don’t know,” he was quoted as saying

